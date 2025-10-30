Shah Rukh Khan’s #AskSRK sessions have always been a delightful blend of humor, humility, and headline-making moments—and his latest one was no exception. The superstar returned to X (formerly Twitter) for an interactive chat with fans after a long break, instantly setting social media abuzz.

Shah Rukh Khan clears the air on King teaser rumours during #AskSRK: “Abhi title toh announce kiya nahi officially…”

When a fan enthusiastically wrote, “King teaser DM karo sir,” SRK replied in his trademark witty style, “Abhi title toh announce kiya nahi officially… tum teaser par kaise pahunch gaye!!!” The response quickly put an end to growing speculation that the teaser of his much-anticipated film King was around the corner. While buzz surrounding the project has been building for months, the actor’s clarification confirmed that even the film’s title has not been officially announced yet.

Abhi Title toh announce kiya nahi officially….tum Teaser par kaise pahunch gaye!!! https://t.co/XzPbyCFbjY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

During the same session, another fan referenced his past blockbusters and asked, “Sir, Pathaan me khursi ke peti band li thi, Jawan me apne kaha bandages, band lo wo bhi kar liya tha, par biggest is ab King me hume kya karna hai sir?” To which SRK quipped, “Ab sab khula chodhh doh…”—leaving fans amused and further intrigued about what he might have in store next.

Ab sab khula chodhh doh…. https://t.co/zc6wSRcVV2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

Announcing the interactive session earlier, the actor had posted, “Hi everyone. It’s been good times….award….series release…anniversary and all good things….thought will share some happy answers with you. So if free please join in for a #AskSRK love u let’s start.”

The latest #AskSRK comes at a celebratory time for Khan, who recently won his first National Award and saw the release of his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Adding to the excitement, several of his iconic films are being re-released in theatres for a week as part of his 60th birthday celebration on November 2, 2025.

Even as fans await official news on King, SRK’s playful responses once again proved why his online banter continues to be one of Bollywood’s most-loved traditions.

