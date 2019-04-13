Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.04.2019 | 10:40 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Amitabh Bachchan pays Rs 70 crore tax for the financial year 2018 – 2019

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has again become one of the highest tax payers in Hindi Film Industry. The legendary actor has paid a tax of Rs 70 crore for the financial year 2018-2019. When approached his spokesperson confirmed the news and stated, “Yes, Mr. Bachchan has paid 70 crore tax for the financial year 2018-19.”

Amitabh Bachchan pays Rs 70 crore tax for the financial year 2018 - 2019

In further updates, Mr. Bachchan has also paid off loans of 2084 farmers in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. He has also donated 10 lakh Rupees to each family of the 50 Martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Not just that, it is also being said that he has asked the Government of India for the address and contact details of the families of the Pulwama brave heart martyrs to directly give the funds.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in a thriller Badla with Taapsee Pannu. The actor has several projects including the highly awaited Brahmastra.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan angry with Shah Rukh Khan and Badla team for not celebrating film’s success

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kangana Ranaut slams Alia Bhatt yet again,…

Taapsee Pannu signs Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad;…

Madhuri Dixit to kick off an English pop…

Rohit Shetty film Golmaal 5 may go on floor…

Dabangg 3 - Salman Khan and makers receive…

Delhi High Court orders YouTube to take down…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification