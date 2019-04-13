Amitabh Bachchan pays Rs 70 crore tax for the financial year 2018 – 2019

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has again become one of the highest tax payers in Hindi Film Industry. The legendary actor has paid a tax of Rs 70 crore for the financial year 2018-2019. When approached his spokesperson confirmed the news and stated, “Yes, Mr. Bachchan has paid 70 crore tax for the financial year 2018-19.”

In further updates, Mr. Bachchan has also paid off loans of 2084 farmers in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. He has also donated 10 lakh Rupees to each family of the 50 Martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Not just that, it is also being said that he has asked the Government of India for the address and contact details of the families of the Pulwama brave heart martyrs to directly give the funds.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in a thriller Badla with Taapsee Pannu. The actor has several projects including the highly awaited Brahmastra.