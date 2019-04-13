Student Of The Year 2: Karan Johar reveals about recreating ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and Will Smith’s cameo

Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria is set for May release. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Friday in presence of the stars, director Punit Malhotra and producer Karan Johar. In the trailer, one noticed that there’s a recreation of the iconic song ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.’

At the trailer launch, when asked about the remake, Karan Johar said that he had always wanted to keep a retro song in the film. “It was always my thing that we wanted one song in the movie to be retro. In SOTY, we had ‘Disco Deewane’ which was a popular 80s song and here we have ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ which is one of my favourite songs,” he said.

In the episode of Bucket List, Hollywood superstar Will Smith was seen meeting Karan Johar and even visited the sets of SOTY 2 to learn the Bollywood dancing. He spent time with Tiger, Ananya and Tara. When asked whether Will has a cameo in the film or not, Karan said, “Will Smith was here to shoot for his bucket list program. Ironically we were shooting for SOTY 2 then. And I have known Will for some time and hence we were thrilled to have him but if he is there in the movie or not, you’ll have to wait and watch for the film.”

Student Of The Year, which launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, was helmed by Karan Johar. Student Of The Year 2 is set to be modern-day love triangle which is set for May 10, 2019 release.

