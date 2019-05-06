Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.05.2019 | 11:23 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan misses his Sunday darshan for the first time in years

BySubhash K. Jha

This Sunday Amitabh Bachchan had to miss his weekly meeting with fans at his residence Jalsa, that’s become a weekly ritual for the past 37 years (unless the mega-star is out of town on a Sunday). The omission has left the actor deeply pained.

This weekly ritual has been followed religiously by Bachchan Saab for 37 years. Fans come from far and wide to catch a glimpse of the iconic star. There are scores of out-of-towners among the hundreds who flock every Sunday at his residence.

Says a source close to Mr Bachchan, “Amitji wouldn’t miss this weekly rendezvous with his fans for the world. But this Sunday for the first time he was left with no choice but to cancel the Sunday ritual due to ill health. It broke his heart.”

