Sooryavanshi: Neena Gupta to play Akshay Kumar’s MOTHER, role details revealed

Neena Gupta, who WOWED us with her crackling performance in Badhaai Ho is all set to play Akshay Kumar’s mother in Sooryavanshi helmed by Rohit Shetty. The movie will have Katrina Kaif as the female lead and Neena’s role is all kinds of interesting in the movie. Sooryavanshi has already gone on the floors and here’s what Neena’s role is all about in this action caper.

Although the veteran actress will play a mom to the hero, Akshay, there is nothing typical about her on screen character. She said that she won’t ask Akshay about what he has eaten or even pester him about marriage. She says that it is a very sweet and interesting space which she is excited to explore.

Neena’s character will add a new dimension to the whole space. The makers claim that it would put a new temperament to Sooryavanshi.

Neena Gupta swept all awards, thanks to Badhaai Ho and broke many stereotypes associated with older actresses in Bollywood. Thanks to her, now more, interesting roles are written for elder actresses.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will shoot Sooryavanshi in Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad and Bangkok. Most action sequences will be shot in Goa.

Romantic scenes between Katrina and Akshay will be shot in a bungalow in Mumbai. Most of the action scenes will be shot in Goa and Bangkok. Rohit Shetty will shoot his finale in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Also Read: Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif to start shooting on May 6, here’s everything you need to know

More Pages: Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection