Mumbai Police reacts as Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma ride motorbikes without helmets

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Mumbai Police reacts as Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma ride motorbikes without helmets

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma recently opted for motorcycles as an option to reach their shoot locations amid Mumbai traffic. Hours after Big B shared pictures of himself riding a bike with a stranger, Anushka Sharma was also seen sitting on the pillion seat.

Following the photos of the two stars went viral on social media, netizens pointed out that the two of them weren’t wearing helmets and reached out to Mumbai Police. Replying to a few users on Twitter, the official account wrote, “We have shared this with traffic branch.” As per the Motor Vehicle Act, pillon riders are also expected to wear helmets and are fined for flouting the rules.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Amitabh posted photos in which he was sitting on the bike. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue trousers and brown blazer with white sneakers. Sharing the photo, Amitabh captioned the post, “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next star in Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. It is helmed by Nag Ashwin. The actor also has Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama film Section 84.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will next star in Chakda Xpress on Netflix. The actress will play the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma ditches car and embraces bike ride for a smooth work journey; see pictures

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

