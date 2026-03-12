Amazon MX Player, India’s leading free streaming service, today announced its most expansive content slate to date, unveiling 150+ new and returning shows for 2026. Spanning genres, formats, and storytelling styles, the line-up reinforces the platform’s mission to democratize premium entertainment by making these diverse stories accessible to audiences across the country - completely free.

Among the marquee titles leading the slate is Made In India: The Titan Story, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh, an inspiring drama centred on ambition and building a legacy. This is complemented by Sankalp, starring Nana Patekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, a gripping socio-political thriller that explores the layered world of power and leadership.

Themes of justice, retribution and thriller further intensify the slate with Ab Hoga Hisaab, featuring Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy, and Sanjay Kapoor, alongside administrative dramas such as The Bureaucrat, starring Amol Parashar. Expanding the spectrum further are high-octane action entertainers like Kaptaan headlined by Saqib Saleem, high-stakes survival thriller Vimal Khanna starring Sunny Hindhuja, cop drama Waiting Hai starring Divyenndu Sharma and Bhuvan Arora, and crime drama Clean Up Crew, starring Ravi Kishan, Amey Wagh and Vishal Jethwa. Together, these titles reflect the scale and evolving creative vision of Amazon MX Player as it continues to bring premium storytelling to audiences.

The upcoming slate also builds on the strong momentum created by recent releases such as Amar Vishwas, starring Rajeev Khandelwal, Aamir Ali, Ravi Behl, and Barkha Bisht, a legal courtroom drama that resonated with viewers through its layered storytelling. This momentum was further amplified by Psycho Saiyaan, starring Tejasswi Prakash and Ravi Kishan, a romantic thriller that generated strong audience engagement with its intense narrative.

Amazon MX Player will also expand several of its successful franchises with new seasons of audience favourites including Raktanchal Season 3, youth-driven titles such as Campus Beats Season 6, Campus Diaries Season 2, Heartbeats Season 2, and Who’s Your Gynac Season 2. These returning titles continue to strengthen the service’s connection with audiences across drama, youth culture, and relationship-driven storytelling.

In the unscripted space, Amazon MX Player will bring back its flagship reality show Rise & Fall Season 2,(licensed through All3Media International and was originally created by Studio Lambert in the UK.), which emerged as one of the service’s most talked about shows in its debut season. The slate further expands with Battleground Season 2 India’s first and only fitness reality series with Shikhar Dhawan as its lead mentor. The service recently also concluded Bharat Ke Super Founders, headlined by Suniel Shetty, which saw deserving startups receive ₹100 crore in funding, reinforcing Amazon MX Player’s growing presence in impactful, large-scale unscripted programming.

A key pillar of Amazon MX Player’s 2026 content strategy is the continued expansion of MX Fatafat, its pioneering micro-drama format that offers mobile-first, snackable storytelling. The service is also further strengthening MX Vdesi, bringing India’s largest library of localized international content from Korea, China and Turkey, alongside a curated slate of Anime shows available in Japanese and Hindi.

Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Ads India, said, “With our 2026 content slate and a reach of over 250 million users, Amazon MX Player creates a powerful opportunity for brands to engage audiences at scale. By making premium storytelling freely accessible, we bring together deeply engaged viewers and advertisers in one place. This enables brands to move beyond fleeting attention and connect with audiences through immersive content experiences—powered by shopping and streaming signals—that drive brand discovery and measurable outcomes.”

Karan Bedi, Head of Amazon MX Player, said, “Amazon MX Player is seeing strong momentum as more audiences embrace free, premium streaming. With our growing premium content slate and scale, we are uniquely positioned to drive the shift from linear television to streaming for millions of viewers across India.”

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, added, “At Amazon MX Player, our focus is on building a diverse and inclusive content ecosystem that reflects the many voices, cultures, and experiences of audiences across the country. From scripted series and micro-dramas to unscripted formats, we are committed to bringing stories that feel distinctive, authentic, and deeply rooted in contemporary India. By offering this wide spectrum of premium storytelling, we aim to ensure that compelling entertainment remains accessible to viewers everywhere, completely free.”

Aruna Daryanani, Head of Product, Tech & Marketing, Amazon MX Player, said, “Amazon MX Player’s rapid audience growth is driving strong advertiser adoption, creating a powerful flywheel between compelling content, viewer engagement, and brand partnerships.”

As the 2026 slate rolls out, audiences across India can stream all shows for free on Amazon MX Player, available on mobile, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, Jio TV and Airtel Xtreme.

