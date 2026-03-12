Streaming giant Netflix on Thursday launched its premier visual effects and virtual production hub, Eyeline Studios, in Hyderabad. The move marks a major strategic push by the company into India’s rapidly growing animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) sector. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Revanth Reddy, Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu, Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Sanjay Jaju and actor-producer Rana Daggubati. Also present was Jeff Shapiro.

Netflix launches Eyeline Studios hub in Hyderabad; Ted Sarandos highlights India’s creative potential

Founded in 2019, Eyeline Studios serves as Netflix’s innovation hub where practical filmmaking meets next-generation technology. In 2025, the studio unified with Scanline VFX — a visual effects powerhouse established in 1989 — to form a single creative force operating across three divisions: Studios, VFX and Labs.

The Hyderabad facility is Eyeline’s fifth global location after Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seoul and London. Spread across 32,000 square feet, the new office is equipped with advanced technologies for visual effects and generative virtual production, supported by a hybrid cloud infrastructure.

The studio’s proprietary capabilities include the Light Dome volumetric lighting system, LED volume stages, 4D capture systems and AI/ML-driven production tools. Its credits include global productions such as Happy Gilmore 2, Wednesday, Stranger Things and Daredevil: Born Again.

Addressing the launch through a video message, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos described Eyeline as the company’s production innovation hub. “When creators imagine something bold and new, the question should not be, ‘is this possible?’ It should be, ‘how do we build it?’ And Eyeline exists to answer that very question,” Sarandos said.

He added that India remains one of the most dynamic storytelling markets globally. “India is one of the most dynamic storytelling markets in the world, with extraordinary creative voices, technical depth, and production scale. We're also encouraged by the strong national focus on the AVGC sector. The Government of India's emphasis to create 2 million skilled jobs in this sector by 2030 signals confidence and optimism, and we are committed to supporting this vision,” he said.

Sarandos further noted that Netflix hopes to see more innovation and content creation emerging from India. “Creative technology is not just culture, it is capability, jobs, exports, and future-ready skills. Eyeline Hyderabad can contribute meaningfully to that momentum,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Eyeline Studios CEO Jeff Shapiro praised the evolution of India’s VFX industry and highlighted the creative and technical talent present in the country. “I’m amazed by the scale and superiority of visual effects in Indian films, like Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD and Baahubali: The Beginning. Over the past two decades, the visual effects industry here has grown,” Shapiro said.

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati called the launch a milestone for the Indian film industry. “For the past 20–25 years, we have been building a visual effects industry and that has led to this big cinema that Telugu cinema makes. It is because of those artists and minds. I think this is a great time for anyone who is looking for a career in this sector,” he told reporters.

According to Daggubati, Hyderabad offers the right ecosystem for a facility like Eyeline Studios. “The convenience that a film person has in Hyderabad is not available in other parts of the country. The infrastructure is also there to constantly support filmmakers,” he added.

