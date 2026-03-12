The makers of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 have officially announced the film’s theatrical release date. The sequel to the cult comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla will arrive in cinemas on August 28, 2026. The announcement was made with the unveiling of the film’s poster, confirming the next chapter of the beloved franchise nearly two decades after the original became a favourite among audiences.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 release date announced; sequel arrives in cinemas on August 28, 2026

The sequel is directed by Prashant Bhagia and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series in association with Tandav Films. The project is also produced by Savita Raj Hiremath and Raj Hiremath.

While plot details have been kept under wraps, the sequel will see the original cast members reprising their roles, bringing back the characters that made the first film a cult favourite. Actor Ravi Kishan has also joined the film in an important role.

The project was first announced earlier this year in January. Veteran actor Anupam Kher marked a major milestone in his career on January 3, 2026, when he began work on the film, which also happens to be his 550th project. Sharing the moment with his followers on social media, Kher reflected on his long journey in Indian cinema.

In a note posted online, the actor recalled an interaction with an international filmmaker at the Cannes Film Festival, who had once referred to him as the “Marathon Man of Indian Cinema” after learning about the sheer number of films he had worked in. As he began filming the sequel in Delhi, Kher wrote, “So today as I start my 550th film #KhoslaKaGhosla2 my heart is filled with GRATITUDE and THANKFULNESS!”

The original Khosla Ka Ghosla earned widespread appreciation for its satirical take on middle-class aspirations, family dynamics, and the chaotic realities of property disputes in urban India. Over the years, the film has developed a strong cult following, with audiences continuing to celebrate its humour and relatable storytelling.

