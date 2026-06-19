Allu Arjun summoned by Hyderabad court in Pushpa 2 stampede case; actor asked to appear on June 22

Telugu star Allu Arjun has been summoned by the Nampally Court in Hyderabad in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case that occurred during a special screening of Pushpa 2 in December 2024. The court has directed the actor to appear in person on June 22 as part of the ongoing legal proceedings related to the incident.

Allu Arjun summoned by Hyderabad court in Pushpa 2 stampede case; actor asked to appear on June 22

According to the actor's legal team, the summons were issued by the court for a scheduled hearing. Confirming the development, the team stated, "Nampally Court has issued summons to actor Allu Arjun to appear in person before the court on Monday for a hearing. We will give more details later about the matter."

The latest development comes months after the tragic incident outside Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre, which drew widespread attention across the film industry and beyond.

As part of the investigation, Chikkadpally Police have named Allu Arjun as accused number 11 in the case. The management of Sandhya Theatre has been listed as accused numbers 1 to 10.

Reports indicate that the Nampally Court has issued summons to 19 accused persons connected to the matter. Meanwhile, police have already filed a chargesheet against 23 individuals as part of the investigation into the stampede.

The court proceedings are expected to examine various aspects of the incident, including crowd management measures and the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

What happened at Sandhya Theatre?

The stampede took place on December 4, 2024, during a special screening of Pushpa 2. A large number of fans had gathered outside Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad in anticipation of seeing Allu Arjun.

According to reports, the crowd swelled significantly as the actor arrived at the venue. Eyewitness accounts suggested that many fans attempted to move closer to catch a glimpse of the star, resulting in overcrowding and chaos outside the theatre premises.

The situation escalated rapidly, leading to a stampede that claimed the life of a woman named Revathi. Her son, Sri Teja, sustained serious injuries and required hospital treatment. The incident sparked discussions around crowd control and security arrangements during high-profile film events. Following the tragedy, Allu Arjun and his family extended support to those affected by the incident. The actor provided financial assistance to Revathi's family, while his father, veteran producer Allu Aravind, announced a contribution of Rs 2 crores to support the bereaved family.

Also read: Pushpa 2 stampede controversy: Hyderabad police asks Allu Arjun to maintain confidentiality about visiting the victim

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