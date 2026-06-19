A glimpse from the much-awaited first look of the Laxman Utekar directorial has surfaced on social media, generating excitement ahead of its official release.

Shraddha Kapoor starrer Eetha teaser leaks online; fans react to actress going into labour scene just like Vithabai did in real life

Even before its official digital launch, the first glimpse of the upcoming film Eetha starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, has found its way online and is already creating a buzz among fans. As exclusively reported earlier by Bollywood Hungama, audiences were expected to get their first look at the film alongside the theatrical screenings of Cocktail 2. While the makers have not yet released the teaser on social media, a leaked clip recorded inside a cinema hall has surfaced online, offering a sneak peek into Shraddha’s much-anticipated transformation.

Shraddha Kapoor starrer Eetha teaser leaks online; fans react to actress going into labour scene just like Vithabai did in real life

The viral clip features an intense sequence showcasing Shraddha Kapoor in the role of legendary Marathi Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. In the scene, the actress appears heavily pregnant and is seen going into labour while preparing for a stage performance. The background dialogues suggest that her character is engaged in a heated argument about returning to the stage immediately after childbirth to fulfil her commitment to perform.

The emotionally charged moment appears to highlight the resilience and dedication of the iconic folk artist, whose life story serves as the inspiration behind the film. Although only a brief portion of the teaser has leaked, it has already managed to leave a strong impression on viewers.

Videos circulating on social media indicate that the teaser was screened in theatres, where it received an enthusiastic response from audiences. Loud cheers, applause, and whistles could be heard as the glimpse unfolded on the big screen, with many fans praising Shraddha Kapoor’s intense screen presence and dramatic makeover.



The leak has only heightened anticipation for the film, which marks one of the most challenging roles of Shraddha’s career. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha chronicles the life and journey of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated Tamasha performers.

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, the film also features Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. The project has been generating considerable curiosity ever since its announcement, with audiences eager to see Shraddha step into a powerful biographical character.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on August 28, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festive period, Eetha is expected to be one of the major releases of the season. With the teaser already sparking conversations online, fans are now eagerly waiting for the makers to unveil the official first look across digital platforms.

Also Read: Eetha teaser attached with Cocktail 2; Shraddha Kapoor STUNS in a never-before-seen avatar

More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

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