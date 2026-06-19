The controversy surrounding Kala Hiran: Battle of Legacy continues to intensify after Salman Khan’s team reportedly sent a legal notice to the makers of the film over alleged similarities between its lead character and the Bollywood superstar. However, producer Amit Jani and director Bharat S Shrinate have maintained that the film is not based on Khan’s life and that the comparisons being drawn are misplaced.

“Salman Khan isn’t God, he can’t stop me”: Kala Hiran director fires back amid legal notice row over alleged similarities

The debate gained momentum after the film’s first-look posters surfaced online. Many social media users pointed out the uncanny resemblance between the protagonist and Salman Khan, with particular attention being drawn to the signature bracelet worn by the character. The accessory, often associated with Salman Khan’s public image, fuelled speculation that the film may be inspired by the actor’s highly publicized blackbuck case.

Addressing the controversy in an interview with News18, director Bharat S Shrinate strongly rejected the claims and defended the creative choices made in the film. “The bracelet isn’t a patented accessory. If Salman feels that only he can wear it, he should get it patented. That bracelet shouldn’t be made available anywhere else in the world. I completely disagree with the narrative that this film or this character is based on Salman. Our character isn’t Salman Khan. This is just a film!”

Shrinate further argued that the resemblance between the actor and Salman Khan is purely coincidental and not the result of deliberate efforts by the makers. “Nawazuddin Siddiqui had once played the role of Balasaheb Thackeray in a film - Thackeray. He was made to look like him through prosthetics and make-up. But in our film, we haven’t made use of any prosthetics. Our actor naturally looks like Salman,” he said and continued, “I can’t change how he looks. I couldn’t have used prosthetics on him to make him look like someone that he’s not. Kya kar sakte hai? Agar kisi ko pareshaani ho rahi hai isse, toh main kya bolu (What can we do? If someone feels troubled, what can I say in this matter)?”

The filmmaker also addressed the legal action reportedly initiated against the project and expressed disappointment over attempts to halt the film’s release. “Salman Khan isn’t God. He isn’t my godfather. He can’t stop me. Neither can he destroy me and my career nor make me and my career.” He also went on add, “But ultimately, it’s the audience who’ll decide the impact and value of the film. Our film has been made with the collective effort of so many people. And now, suddenly, someone has sent us a legal notice. They’re trying to stall our film. Bura toh lagta hai. A lot of planning and research goes into writing and making a film. And we’ve been planning to make this film for years.”

He also shared, “Ek jhatke mein legal notice bhejna matlab saari mehnat ko rok dena (Sending a legal notice immediately means destroying all the hard work that has gone into it until now). He’s doing it because he feels the film is about him. He should go and watch the film first and then decide”.

As the legal and public debate continues, Kala Hiran: Battle of Legacy remains at the centre of a growing controversy, with both sides standing firm on their respective positions.

Also Read: Kala Hiran row: Govind Namdev distances himself from film targeting Salman Khan; accuses producers of misleading him

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