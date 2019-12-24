Slipping into an earthy Marathi character’s skin and diction in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is the current challenge for Alia Bhatt. The spirited young actress loves posing challenges for herself.

In Abhishek Choubey’s Udta Punjab, Alia was cast as a rural Bihari migrant. Now, for Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia would have to master the Marathi diction and accent.

Says a source close to project, “Alia has to get as earthy and colloquial as it can get. The Maharashtrian woman she plays in Gangubai uses a lot of foul language, and Alia would probably have to learn words she has never heard before. But she’s game.”

A language coach is working on a daily basis with Alia to train her voice in the nuances of Marathi.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone to share screen with Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi ?

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection