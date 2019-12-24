The mythological never had it better in this country. While the Ramayan is being turned into a 3 part feature film by Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal, Chhichhore), the Mahabharat will see its own treatment with the powerful character of Draupadi being portrayed by Deepika Padukone. Both the projects are being produced by Madhu Mantena.

We now hear that Hrithik Roshan is likely to play Lord Krishna to Deepika’s Draupadi. A source in the loop informs, “Since the producer Madhu Mantena is a very close friend of Hrithik he is in talks with the star for the role. Playing Lord Krishna is a welcome challenge for any actor. The logistics are being worked out for Hrithik’s participation.”

An added incentive is the fact that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have never been cast together before.

