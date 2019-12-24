Bollywood Hungama

SCOOP: Hrithik Roshan to play Lord Krishna to Deepika Padukone’s Draupadi?

BySubhash K. Jha

The mythological never had it better in this country. While the Ramayan is being turned into a 3 part feature film by Nitesh Tiwari (DangalChhichhore), the Mahabharat will see its own treatment with the powerful character of Draupadi being portrayed by Deepika Padukone. Both the projects are being produced by Madhu Mantena.

SCOOP Hrithik Roshan to play Lord Krishna to Deepika Padukone's Draupadi

We now hear that Hrithik Roshan is likely to play Lord Krishna to Deepika’s Draupadi. A source in the loop informs, “Since the producer Madhu Mantena is a very close friend of Hrithik he is in talks with the star for the role. Playing Lord Krishna is a welcome challenge for any actor. The logistics are being worked out for Hrithik’s participation.”

An added incentive is the fact that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have never been cast together before.

Also Read: After Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Laxmi Agarwal dances to Kartik Aaryan’s Dheeme Dheeme

