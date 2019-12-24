Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.12.2019 | 11:35 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Sanjay Gupta acquires the rights of graphic novel Rakshak, to direct an ambitious feature film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It’s for the first time in the history of Indian Cinema a graphic novel, Rakshak – a vigilante superhero, will be made into a feature film directed by Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Gupta. White Feather Films has bought the rights of the graphic novel Rakshak from Yali Dream Creations Ceo and Publisher Asvin Sirvastangam.

Sanjay Gupta acquires the rights of graphic novel Rakshak, to direct a ambitious feature film

Sanjay confirmed the news by sharing some photos of the graphic novel and wrote, “So proud and happy to announce that my company White Feather Films has acquired the rights for RAKSHAK. A thrilling graphic novel about a vigilante superhero. This is India’s first graphic novel to be made into a massive & ambitious feature film to be directed by me.”

On touching base with Asvin Srivatsangam Founder Yali Dream Creations stated, “We at Yali Dream Creations are extremely proud of Rakshak and believe that it has a great potential to come across as an interesting Hindi feature film. In the able hands of Sanjay Gupta, we feel that the film has found an ideal creator, hence we look forward to the partnership and the film, which is soon going into development.”

To which, the filmmaker further added “I have always wanted to create my own superhero franchise and Rakshak came along the right time. We have a dearth in this genre”.

Rakshak is a vigilante sans superpowers; yes there are quite a few of them, the biggest one being Batman, followed by Punisher, Daredevil, Kickass, and others. The uniqueness of Rakshak as a vigilante comes from the fact that he is an ex-Indian army marine commando or MARCO, equivalent to US Navy Seals.

ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor and Sanjay Gupta’s next to be titled Shootout At Byculla?

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

CBFC MUTES references related to drugs in…

Amitabh Bachchan to skip National Film…

Siddhant Chaturvedi joins Saif Ali Khan and…

ITS OFFICIAL: Siddhant Chaturvedi and…

Mardaani 2 villain Vishal Jethwa reveals…

Nikamma: Shilpa Shetty unveils her first…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification