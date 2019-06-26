Alia Bhatt to share her PERSONAL & PROFESSIONAL life live on the Internet (details inside)

Alia Bhatt is all set to come up with a new venture for her fans! She is going to be the face of a You Tube channel which will revolve on her life. Everything from Alia prepping for her role, to what her day looks like in general will be captured on camera in snippets and posted on the channel.

This is a novel way for Alia to connect with the masses on a virtual medium and hence will give her even more visibility as a star.

Alia Bhatt wanted to reach out to her fans in an extremely candid way and therefore has come up with this idea. She will also share fitness, diet, fashion tips with her fans through this channel.

Alia is currently shooting for Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She also is working on RRR with SS Rajamouli and Inshallah with Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She also has Sadak 2 with dad Mahesh Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

