Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.10.2019 | 4:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Alaia Furniturewala signs three film deal with Jawaani Jaaneman producer Jay Shewakramani

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Gearing up for her first film, Alaia Furniturewala is making waves since her project with his Saif Ali Khan. The young actress, daughter of Pooja Bedi, is set to debut in Jawaani Jaaneman this year.  Even before her debut, she has signed a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films.

Alaia Furniturewala signs three film deal with Jawaani Jaaneman producer Jay Shewakramani

Speaking of the deal, producer Jay Shewakramani said, “I just followed my instinct. After working with Alaia in Jawaani Jaanemann and seeing her evolve as an actor, I knew she has what it takes in this field. I had this in mind since the very beginning. But working with her extensively on Jawaani Jaanemann was a reassurance that ‘yes, I want to do this’.”

Alaia Furniturewala will be soon making her debut with filmmaker Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman, a film headlined by Saif Ali Khan. The actress will be portraying the role of Saif‘s daughter in the film. It is a coming of age story and also stars Tabu in a pivotal role. The film is set to release in November this year.

ALSO READ: Alaia Furniturewala leaves everyone STUNNED with her impressive dance moves!

More Pages: Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Men who were threatening Salman Khan on…

Chiranjeevi reveals how he sought Jaya…

Sara Ali Khan reveals a heart-warming detail…

‘We need to celebrate our daughters’: Bhumi…

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan roped in as the face…

Sonakshi Sinha would like to have a spin-off…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification