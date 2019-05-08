Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha’s courtroom drama Section 375 to release on August 2, 2019

Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha will be coming together for a courtroom drama titled Section 375. It is a film based on an important law that is applied to the rape cases in the country, is directed by Ajay Bahl.

Akshaye Khanna plays a best-in-the-business defense lawyer to a film director played by Rahul Bhatt who is accused of rape while Richa Chadha plays a tough nut public prosecutor arguing for the victim played by Meera Chopra.

For the uninitiated, section 375 of the IPC [Indian Penal Code] defines rape committed by man on a woman. The film significantly elaborates on the consequences of the law and is also expected to touch upon the loopholes in it.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents, a Panorama Studios production, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Co-produced by Aditya Choksi and Sanjeev Joshi, Section 375 will hit theatres on 2nd August 2019.

More Pages: Section 375 Box Office Collection