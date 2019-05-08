Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.05.2019 | 7:46 PM IST

Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha’s courtroom drama Section 375 to release on August 2, 2019

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha will be coming together for a courtroom drama titled Section 375. It is a film based on an important law that is applied to the rape cases in the country, is directed by Ajay Bahl.

Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha's courtroom drama Section 375 to release on August 2, 2019

Akshaye Khanna plays a best-in-the-business defense lawyer to a film director played by Rahul Bhatt who is accused of rape while Richa Chadha plays a tough nut public prosecutor arguing for the victim played by Meera Chopra.

For the uninitiated, section 375 of the IPC [Indian Penal Code] defines rape committed by man on a woman. The film significantly elaborates on the consequences of the law and is also expected to touch upon the loopholes in it.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents, a Panorama Studios production, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Co-produced by Aditya Choksi and Sanjeev Joshi, Section 375 will hit theatres on 2nd August 2019.

ALSO READ: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha are set to kick off Section 375

More Pages: Section 375 Box Office Collection

