Who doesn’t remember the foot-tapping, chartbuster track ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’, from Main Khiladi Tu Anadi (1994), picturised on Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty Kundra? The song was composed by Anu Malik and sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. Now the 25-year-old song which is remembered even today will be recreated again by Priyadarshan on Shilpa Shetty – and the remix version has again been composed by Anu Malik again. The song will appear in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2.

Says a trade source, “It’s a glamorous, fun, peppy dance track and the remix version has been sung by Anu’s daughter Anmol. While it’s a glamourous number, the situation that Shilpa will be seen in, is amazingly humorous. Her introduction in Hungama 2 will take place through ‘Churake Dil Mera Goriya Chali’ with some really cool innovative dance steps. Earlier this week, the song was recorded at YRF Studios. It was a moment of nostalgia for Anu as he had composed the music so many years before. So when Shilpa, clad in an orange leopard-print skirt and top, had danced so amazingly to ‘Churake Dil Mera’ from Main Khiladi Tu Anadi, who better than she herself to match her steps to her remix? It will be shot from January next year after Priyadarshan comes to Mumbai.”

In Hungama 2, Shilpa and Priyadarshan are working together for the first time. After signing Nikamma, her comeback film post marriage after 13 years, signed the director’s next Bollywood, which also marks Priyadarshan’s return to Bollywood after Rangrezz (2013) and is a sequel of Hungama (2003). The director has completed shooting for his multi-lingual, period action drama, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. While Hungama 2 will not feature the earlier lead pair, Akshaye Khanna and Rimi Sen, it will repeat Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor have South actress Pranitha Subhash and Meezan Jaaferi (Javed Jaaferi’s son) as the romantic pair. Shilpa is paired opposite Paresh Rawal in the movie.

While Hungama 2 is not a direct sequel to Hungama and has a different storyline, it is again a hilarious misunderstanding of sorts between the various characters and couples, including the younger Pranitha-Meezan and Shilpa Shetty-Paresh Rawal. Shilpa plays an independent career woman and wife and one will get to see her play a delightfully madcap character in a very pivotal role. The movie goes on floor from January 6, 2020 in Mumbai.

