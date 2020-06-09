Mahima Chaudhary was one of the most coveted actresses who has stunned us with her performances in movies like Pardes, Dhadkan, Dil Kya Kare and more. However, during the shoot of Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Dil Kya Kare, Mahima met with a horrific accident that left her with 67 glass pieces on her face. Speaking to a portal about it, Mahima Chaudhary recalled how she had to stay indoors without sunlight and UV lights to let her face heal properly.

She recalled that during the Bengaluru schedule of Dil Kya Kare, she met with an accident when her car collided with a truck. She almost thought that she wouldn’t make it and no one came forward to help her get to the hospital. After she reached the hospital, she had to wait for a few hours to wait for her mother to reach and then later in the evening Ajay Devgn also came to visit her. She saw her face and the horror set in, she had to be operated as there were 67 pieces of glass in her face. She had to be stitched and stapled after being advised to stay indoors and not to be exposed to sunlight. She couldn’t even be around UV lights as that would leave marks on her face.

The accident severed her career as she recalls that she had a lot of projects lined up during that time and had to let them go. Mahima Chaudhary can’t help but get teary-eyed as she recalls the incident.

Also Read: A massive 16-acre set built for Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has been dismantled

More Pages: Dil Kya Kare Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.