Ahsaas Channa starrer Gudgudi heads to the 79th Cannes Film Festival, to be screened under the Marché du Film segment

The makers of Gudgudi, starring Ahsaas Channa, today announced that their film has been officially selected for screening under the Marché du Film segment at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, 2026, running from 12–23 May, 2026.

Ahsaas Channa starrer Gudgudi heads to the 79th Cannes Film Festival, to be screened under the Marché du Film segment

Announcing the selection on social media, the makers shared a poster and penned a heartfelt caption that read, “Presenting Gudgudi✨ Our yet another special film that has found its way to Cannes… and we honestly couldn’t be more grateful to share this moment with all of you. This is a dream come true with dream team @manishamakwana18 @ahsaassy_.”

The caption added, “Thank you for all the unconditional love, belief, and support you’ve given us along the way…it truly means everything♥️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by White Peacock Films (@whitepeacockfilms)

Ahsaas Channa adds another feather to her cap as Gudgudi, directed by Manisha K Makwana, heads for a screening at one of the world’s most celebrated film festivals, marking a significant highlight in her body of work as well as a proud moment for India. The global platform serves a fine opportunity to present the story to a worldwide audience, reinforcing the growing international recognition of Indian cinematic craft.

Produced by Mukesh Chhabra and White Peacock Films, Gudgudi will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival under the Marché du Film segment, further elevating its global presence and marking a significant milestone for the team.

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