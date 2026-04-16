Actor Shefali Shah has teamed up with producer Ektaa R Kapoor for a new series backed by Balaji Telefilms. The project, title Koke, will stream on Netflix India.

Shefali Shah joins hands with Ektaa R Kapoor for the period drama Koke

The show is a period drama, with Shefali Shah set to play the lead role. While details about the storyline remain under wraps, the show is said to focus on a character with a strong narrative arc. Shah, known for taking on a range of roles across films and streaming platforms, adds familiarity to the cast.

The series will be directed by Nupur Asthana, who is known for helming shows like Four More Shots Please and The Royals. Production is scheduled to begin on April 20. Further information about the supporting cast and release timeline is yet to be announced.

This marks a significant collaboration between Shah and Kapoor, who has produced several television and digital projects over the years. The show is part of Balaji Telefilms’ ongoing slate of content for streaming platforms.

Shefali Shah was recently seen in Delhi Crime Season 3, continuing her association with the crime drama series. Meanwhile, Kapoor is also working on Bhooth Bangla, which is currently in the pipeline for release.

More details about Koke are expected to be revealed as production progresses.

Also Read: Bhooth Bangla trailer launch: Ekta Kapoor reveals Akshay Kumar’s touching gesture: “After Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, he gave me a cheque and returned money…NOBODY has ever done this”

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