Here’s looking at the times Ahsaas served some ultimate fashion goals and how!

When it comes to fashion, Ahsaas Channa is experimental at heart. Whether western or traditional, the Mismatched star knows her taste and does not shy away from experimenting with new ones.

Birthday Special! 6 times Ahsaas Channa stunned us with her fashion A-game

On her birthday today, here’s looking at the times she served some ultimate fashion goals and how!

In the pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahsaas Channa (@ahsaassy_)

Ahsaas Channa dived into the aesthetics of pinks by donning a scrunched skirt dress featuring lacy details around the neckline and a pleated skirt with a modest thigh slit. Letting the outfit take centre stage, Channa layered her look with minimal accessories and burgundy heels.

Pant Suits

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Ahsaas Channa channels her inner boss lady by donning navy blue high-rise pants and pairing it up with a dramatic satin blouse that adds a layer of character to her look. Keeping the look neat, Ahsaas styles her hair in a clean pony and accessorises her ensemble with contemporary, golden jewellery,

Embellished black

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Ahsaas Channa dazzles in a body-fitting black gown featuring strings of intricate embellishments and a floral pattern around the corset fitting. The Kota Factory star styles her hair in loose waves and amps up her outfit’s appeal with statement jewellery.

Painting it red

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Channa looks straight out of a modern royal frame by donning a bright red saree featuring a worked-up border. What stands out is the detailed blouse featuring a halter neck, offering a modest look to the ensemble. The actress styles her hair in a loose bun and accessorises her look with drop earrings.

Shirting Up!

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Ahsaas Channa sprinkles sass like confetti by donning flared beige pants and pairing them with a red and white striped shirt featuring a glossy tie. The actress adds a layer of solidity by topping her ensemble with a leather jacket, bringing her ensemble full circle.

In the ethnics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahsaas Channa (@ahsaassy_)

Ahsaas taps into her ethnicity by donning a pastel blue sharara set featuring detailed embroidery and threadwork, bringing in the festive feels. The actress styles her hair in a smooth bun, adorns it with florals and simply accessorises her look with statement earrings and a chunky ring.

When it comes to fashion and style experimentation, Ahsaas Channa brings her A-game, leaving her admirers in awe of it!

Also Read: Inside Ahsaas Channa’s stylish Cannes 2026 journey!

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