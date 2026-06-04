After finding herself at the centre of an unexpected social media controversy, Nushrratt Bharuccha has finally addressed the speculation surrounding a video she shared during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) historic IPL victory celebration.

Nushrratt Bharuccha breaks silence on viral IPL victory video controversy; clarifies ‘moaning’ claims with proof

The actress had posted a clip capturing the moment RCB lifted the IPL trophy. However, while the focus of the video was meant to be the team's win, some social media users claimed to have heard suggestive sounds in the background. The clip quickly went viral, with several netizens alleging that the actress was moaning and others claiming to hear slapping noises.

Responding to the controversy, Nushrratt took to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight. Sharing a photograph of the living room and television where she watched the match, she wrote, “Kuch logon ne hadh hi kar di hai. Ek puppy ke rone ki awaaz se itna bawaal mach gaya hai (Some people have crossed the limit. Just because of the sound of a puppy crying) and someone has issued a fake clarification also on my behalf. So here's the reality... I was watching the match at my friends house and their young puppy was making these crying 'Sounds'. This is the video made by my friend at the same time with the same sounds from another angle.”

The actress further posted additional visuals from the house along with footage of the puppy, reiterating her explanation. “This is the house where I was watching the match. This is the puppy. This is a video from that very night a while later. Fearing exactly what has happened, I was advised to delete that video and I did. People, calm your wild thoughts down! Owning a mobile phone doesn't empower harrassment. Do not misinterpret or follow blindly. Think and act responsibly”, she wrote.

In another post, she once again emphasized her point, adding, “This is the house where I was watching the match. This is the puppy. This is a video from that very night a while later. Fearing exactly what has happened, I was advised to delete that video and I did. People, calm your wild thoughts down! Owning a mobile phone doesn't empower harrassment. Do not misinterpret or follow blindly. Think and act responsibly!”

With her clarification, Nushrratt Bharuccha made it clear that the audio heard in the now-deleted video was unintentionally captured and was being misinterpreted online. The actress also called out the spread of misinformation and urged social media users to act responsibly before drawing conclusions.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s best airport looks of 2025 that balance comfort and style

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