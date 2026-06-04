Prime Video has officially announced the release date for the second season of its comedy-drama series Gram Chikitsalay. The new season will premiere worldwide on June 23, 2026, in Hindi and will be available. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series is directed by Lalitam Tiwari and written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava. Set in the fictional village of Bhathkandi, the show follows the journey of Dr. Prabhat as he navigates the challenges of improving healthcare facilities in rural India.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 set for June 23 launch on Prime Video

Season 2 picks up from the events of the first season and continues Dr. Prabhat's efforts to revive the village's struggling Primary Health Centre. While he gradually gains the trust of the villagers, fresh obstacles emerge, forcing him to confront the gap between idealism and reality. The cast includes Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Garima Vikrant Singh, all returning to reprise their roles. Actor Dinesh Lal Yadav joins the ensemble in the upcoming season.

Speaking about the show's return, Manish Menghani, Director and Head of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, highlighted the growing popularity of stories rooted in rural India. "As audience preferences continue to evolve, we are seeing a growing appetite not just for authentic urban narratives, but increasingly for stories rooted in rural India as well. Gram Chikitsalay reflected this trend through its slice-of-life storytelling and emotionally resonant themes. Following the overwhelming response to the first season, we are delighted to bring audiences the next journey of this rural comedy drama that continues to blend emotion, realism, and social commentary," he said.

Menghani also spoke about Prime Video's ongoing collaboration with TVF. "The series marks another important chapter in our longstanding association with The Viral Fever, with whom we share a vision of bringing culturally rooted and emotionally engaging stories that connect with audiences across languages and geographies."

Director Lalitam Tiwari said the new season expands on the themes explored in the first installment. "With Gram Chikitsalay Season Two, we are excited to continue a story that has always been about much more than just a rural comedy drama for us. Since season one, our aim has been to authentically capture rural life in all its realities," he said.

Tiwari further added, "The new season builds on that vision by depicting the challenges of delivering healthcare, the quirks, deep community bonds, and resilience that define rural living, brought to life by nuanced and relatable characters."

Since its debut, Gram Chikitsalay has earned appreciation for blending humour with social commentary while exploring the realities of rural healthcare. With a new season on the horizon, the series aims to continue its portrayal of village life through a mix of comedy, emotion and everyday struggles.

Also Read: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor promises to take you on a deeper, more personal journey as Dr. Gargi in Gram Chikitsalay 2

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