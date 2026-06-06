Dharma Productions' long-delayed Dostana 2 has reportedly undergone yet another significant change. According to a report by Variety India, filmmaker Advait Chandan has stepped away from the project after spending several months developing the film.

Advait Chandan exits Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 over creative differences: Report

The report states that Chandan exited the film due to creative differences. His vision for the project reportedly did not align with the direction the producers wanted to pursue. The separation is said to have been amicable, with no dispute between the filmmaker and the production house beyond differing creative approaches.

The development marks another chapter in the complicated journey of Dostana 2, a film that has witnessed multiple changes since it was first announced.

The sequel was initially unveiled in 2019 with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in lead roles. Filmmaker Collin D'Cunha was set to make his feature directorial debut with the project. However, the film was eventually shelved after production challenges and casting-related developments.

In recent years, Dharma Productions reportedly began work on a fresh version of the film. Reportedly, the reimagined project was expected to feature Vikrant Massey and Lakshya in leading roles. Former Miss India World Sini Shetty was also being considered for the female lead.

Advait Chandan later joined the project and spent around seven months working on the film's development. His association with Dostana 2 had generated interest within the industry, especially given his previous work as director of Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha, and his most recent directorial venture was Loveyapa.

The report further suggests that discussions regarding the film's tone, treatment and overall creative direction eventually led to Chandan's decision to move away from the project. With the filmmaker's departure, Dharma Productions is now expected to begin the search for a new director while continuing efforts to revive the long-awaited sequel.

Despite several reinventions over the years, Dostana 2 remains one of Dharma Productions' most closely watched projects because of the popularity of the 2008 original starring John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

As of now, the production house has not officially announced the next steps for the film.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey confirms Dostana 2 with Lakshya, marks his first film with Dharma Productions: “I’m doing my first Dharma movie”

More Pages: Dostana 2 Box Office Collection

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