Hungama in association with the Bhamla Foundation, hosted a special World Environment Day celebration on June 5, 2026, at the Amphi Theatre, Carter Road, Mumbai. The event brought together leaders from entertainment, business, public service, and social impact sectors to recognise individuals and organisations driving meaningful change and championing a more sustainable future.

Bhamla Foundation hosts World Environment Day 2026: Jackie Shroff, Vedang Raina, Badshah among attendees

Spearheaded by Asif Bhamla and Saher Bhamla, the Bhamla Foundation has been at the forefront of driving awareness around environmental issues through impactful campaigns and community-led initiatives focused on air quality, waste management, plastic reduction and sustainable living. Over the years, the Foundation has marked World Environment Day through large-scale public engagement efforts, bringing together citizens, policymakers, industry leaders and celebrities to inspire positive change.

The event was attended by government representatives and public officials. The green carpet and felicitation ceremony also witnessed the presence of prominent personalities, including Jackie Shroff, Gaur Gopal Das, Palak Muchhal, Vedang Raina, Anurag Thakur, Raj Shetty, Alka Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Niti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan, Raghav Juyal, Sonu Sood, Seema Singh, Badshah, Rupali Ganguly, Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, Jannat Zubair, and several other distinguished guests.

The evening recognised changemakers for their contributions towards social and environmental causes, highlighting the power of collective action and inspiring greater awareness towards building a more sustainable future.

Also Read: Hungama and IICT host ‘Lights, Camera, Code’ at Mumbai Tech Week 2026; Neeraj Roy outlines future of AI storytelling

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