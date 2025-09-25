After receiving the National Award, actor Vikrant Massey has officially confirmed that his next project is Dostana 2, in which he stars alongside Lakshya. The film, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, has been in the news for several years, making headlines for its changing cast and uncertain status. With Vikrant stepping into the lead, the long-awaited project is finally back on track.

Vikrant Massey confirms Dostana 2 with Lakshya, marks his first film with Dharma Productions: “I’m doing my first Dharma movie”

Originally announced in 2019, Dostana 2 featured Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya in the lead roles. However, after Kartik’s reported fallout with Karan Johar, he was dropped from the film, and updates on the project remained scarce for years. The confirmation from Vikrant now clears the air, signaling a new chapter for the film. Speaking to Times Now after receiving the National Award alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant said, “I think this news is already out. I don’t know why I’m not talking. I’m doing Dostana 2. I’m doing my first Dharma movie.”

The film marks a significant shift for Vikrant, who is known for his grounded, realistic roles. This time, he hinted at playing a more stylish character. “I’ll be seen wearing designer clothes, fancy sunglasses, and we’ll be shooting in Europe,” he shared, suggesting a departure from his usual on-screen persona. When asked about the female lead — the new “desi girl” of Dostana 2 — Vikrant remained tight-lipped. “I think I won’t reveal that. It’s better if Karan sir announces it. It’s a big reveal,” he added, keeping fans guessing whether Janhvi Kapoor is still attached to the project. However, he did confirm that Lakshya is still on board, stating, “Lakshya is a part of the movie. But let the girl be a surprise.”

Dostana 2 is said to be a spiritual sequel to the 2008 hit Dostana, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar. The original film starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan, and became a fan-favorite for its blend of comedy, friendship, and romance. Priyanka’s iconic portrayal of the “desi girl” remains one of her most beloved roles.

With a fresh cast and a modern twist, fans are eager to see how Dostana 2 will carry forward the legacy of the original while bringing something new to the table. As the official cast announcement and further details are still under wraps, all eyes are now on Dharma Productions for what’s next.

