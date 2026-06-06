Salman Khan and Nayanthara are reportedly set to begin the next shooting schedule of their upcoming film in Mumbai. According to a report by Mid-Day, the actors will commence filming on June 10, with the latest leg of production focusing on several key action sequences. The yet-untitled project is being directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Salman Khan and South star Nayanthara.

Salman Khan, Nayanthara to shoot action sequences in Bandra for Vamshi Paidipally film: Report

As per the report, the upcoming schedule will be shot across multiple locations in and around Bandra. The makers have reportedly chosen the urban backdrop to stage some of the film's most important action moments. A source quoted by Mid-Day said, “The team will shoot across multiple outdoor locations in and around Bandra because the sequences require the texture and scale of an urban setting. The sequences, featuring both leads, include chases, vehicle-based action, close-quarter combat, and crowd-heavy moments.”

The report further states that the team has planned a major action set piece featuring Salman Khan. The sequence is expected to be one of the highlights of the film. Sharing details about the scene, an insider told the publication, “It’s one of the film’s major action pieces. It begins as a pursuit and gradually escalates into a confrontation.”

The Mumbai schedule comes after the production team wrapped a filming stint in Manali. Production on the film officially began in April 2026, and the makers have since been working through multiple schedules to keep the project on track.

The film has generated considerable attention due to the collaboration between Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju. Paidipally is known for directing successful films such as Maharshi and Varisu, while Nayanthara's casting has added further anticipation among audiences across both Hindi and South Indian markets.

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, the film is being mounted on a large scale and is expected to blend action, drama and commercial entertainment. The makers are reportedly planning an Eid 2027 release.

An official title and first-look announcement are still awaited.

Also Read: Nayanthara to have an action-packed role with Salman Khan in Vamshi Padipally’s next

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