The websites have been accused of spreading misleading information about the actress and now a hearing for the same has been scheduled in March.

In a major legal move, the Delhi High Court has issued notices to Google, BollywoodTime, and other online platforms following an application filed by Aaradhya Bachchan, the young daughter of Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The application seeks a summary judgment against misleading media reports that have spread false information about the star kid.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan files defamation case against media; Delhi High Court issues notices to websites

The court, led by Justice Mini Pushkarna, conducted a brief hearing where it was revealed that several defendants—referred to as “vitiators and uploaders”—have failed to appear in the case, effectively forfeiting their right to defend. The matter has been adjourned, with the next hearing set for March 17. This legal action highlights the Bachchan family's continued efforts to combat the circulation of defamatory content targeting Aaradhya, a minor in the public spotlight. The upcoming hearing will be crucial in determining the legal avenues available to safeguard the privacy and reputation of children who find themselves at the centre of media scrutiny.

Although let us remind you that this is not the first time where the star kid has become the focus of attention. In the past, strict action was taken against YouTubers for flooding the platform with videos targeting the young girl’s physical and mental health. As the court intervened and ordered the platform to delist over 20 videos, it also asked the platform to share identity details of the perpetrators who created and uploaded these videos. Along with that, the court warned along with insisting that the children should be given the equal treatment of honor and respect, irrespective of their starry status.

For the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became parents to Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011, four years after their marriage in 2007. The star kid is also the granddaughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday amid divorce rumours

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.