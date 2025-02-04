Fans of the iconic comedy Hera Pheri (2000) have reason to celebrate as Gulshan Grover confirms his return as the menacing Kabira in Hera Pheri 3. The actor, known for his iconic line “Kabira speaking,” will reunite with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty under the direction of Priyadarshan. The film, which has been in high demand since the release of its sequel in 2006, is set to bring back the beloved characters with fresh twists.

For the unversed, in the original Hera Pheri, Kabira was a crime lord whose mistaken call to Paresh Rawal’s Baburao set off a series of hilarious events. Grover’s brief appearance in Phir Hera Pheri (2006) left fans wanting more, and now, after 19 years, he is ready to reprise the role. “Yes, Kabira returns,” Grover confirmed in an exclusive conversation with Mid-Day, adding, “I am super excited about doing Hera Pheri 3. I have met producer Firoze Nadiadwala multiple times and heard the role.”

A New Look for Kabira



While details about the plot remain under wraps, Grover hinted at a fresh take on his character. “I cannot say much at this stage. All I can say is that Kabira will have negative as well as positive shades to him,” he revealed. The return of Grover adds to the excitement of seeing the original trio—Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty—back in action. Additionally, recent hints from actor Tabu about joining the cast have further fueled speculation about the film’s ensemble.



Apart from Hera Pheri 3, Grover has a busy slate ahead. The actor, who was recently seen in Indian 2 (2024), is gearing up for the release of Love in Vietnam, Nagraj Manjule’s Matka King, and a Karan Johar-backed action comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. Reflecting on his career, Grover said, “I believe an actor, who has created a brand, has to be careful about what he takes up in his later years. My dear friend Anil Kapoor has set a good example for this.”

