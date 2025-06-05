This monsoon, get ready to be swept away by the charm of first love, fleeting moments, and the ache of separation with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a romantic musical drama starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor. Following the buzz around its first poster, the makers have now unveiled the teaser a visual and emotional treat that introduces a love story rooted in serendipity, soulful music, and silent yearning.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan teaser out: Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor starrer teases visually rich, emotionally tender romance

The teaser hints at a narrative where a spontaneous meeting between two strangers sets the stage for an emotional journey where connection grows in silence, love blooms through music, and separation becomes inevitable. From blindfolded dances to quiet moments on the road, Vikrant and Shanaya bring alive a story that is as much about inner emotions as it is about romantic highs and heartbreak.

While the film holds back on full character reveals, it teases the central conflict: love that feels destined but is disrupted by personal choices. Vikrant Massey steps into a more vulnerable, emotionally layered role, while debutant Shanaya Kapoor impresses with her expressive screen presence and raw honesty.

Backed by a lush visual palette and Vishal Mishra’s evocative music, the teaser promises a cinematic experience that is intimate, immersive, and deeply emotional. Whether it’s the innocence of falling in love or the ache of walking away, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan taps into the universal language of love and longing.

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla. With Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor at the heart of this poignant romance, the film releases in cinemas on 11th July 2025.

Also Read: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan writer and producer Mansi Bagla reveals being inspired by Karan Johar and Yash Raj Films: “I am not simply making projects”

More Pages: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.