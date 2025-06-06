comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING: Bobby Deol has a rocking cameo in Housefull 5

By Fenil Seta

The comic caper Housefull 5 has released today and there's a lot of excitement for it, thanks to its sprawling casting, murder mystery element, grandeur and the unique strategy of having two endings. But that’s not all. Viewers who will go to watch Housefull 5 will be in for a surprise.

It turns out that there's one more prominent actor in the film, and that's none other than Bobby Deol!

Bobby Deol appears in the film in a cameo at a crucial juncture, that too all of a sudden. There are reports of viewers whistling and hooting in his entry scene.

Interestingly, Bobby Deol was also a part of Housefull 4 (2019).

Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek A Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. It is written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar shares fun BTS video, building buzz for Housefull 5 release this Friday; watch

More Pages: Housefull 5 Box Office Collection

