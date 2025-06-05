Aamir Khan BREAKS silence on reports of Sitaare Zameen Par’s post-theatrical release on YouTube and why he’s taken a huge risk: “Not a SINGLE producer would begin a film unless he sells OTT rights…I am the ONLY producer who has said ‘NO’ to everyone”

If all goes well, Aamir Khan is all set to create history with Sitaare Zameen Par. As per reports, its digital rights won’t be sold to any streaming platform. Instead, Aamir will release the sports drama on YouTube. Viewers will have to pay Rs. 99 to access the film. The news spread like wild fire. But at the same time, it also got misconstrued. Some social media pages speculated that Sitaare Zameen Par will be released directly on YouTube and not in cinemas.

Aamir Khan BREAKS silence on reports of Sitaare Zameen Par’s post-theatrical release on YouTube and why he’s taken a huge risk: “Not a SINGLE producer would begin a film unless he sells OTT rights…I am the ONLY producer who has said ‘NO’ to everyone”

During a group interaction with journalists, this writer asked Aamir Khan about it. He began by saying, “There’s a confusion and I want to clarify. This film is being released only in theatres. A lot of theories are going around. I have read them too (laughs). It’s not true. It will come only and only in cinemas.”

He added, “Post-release, what will happen, I have absolutely no idea. I am being 100% honest with you. There have been a lot of offers and proposals and I have said ‘no’ to everyone. There’s one simple reason why I have said ‘no’ to everyone. This is because I am a believer of cinema. Whatever I am today is because of cinema. I am sitting here in this position because people saw my film in theatres. Hence, I am a loyalist. Ho sakta hai ki main bewakoof hoon. Maybe I am committing a himakat. By not selling the OTT rights, maybe I am committing a huge mistake and it can lead to a huge financial loss. Woh apan dekhenge baad mein (smiles).”

Aamir Khan continued, “At this point, I want to do only one thing, and that is, reviving theatre business which is going down with each passing film. I believe in cinemas and I trust my audience. In today’s times, not a single producer would begin a film unless he sells the OTT rights. Correct me if I am wrong. Jab tak OTT ka sale hota nahin, woh film greenlit nahin hoti. I am the only producer who has declined to sell OTT rights. I am releasing the film only in cinemas as I want to make the theatrical sector strong.”

He further stated, “My films come once in 2-3 years and often, its ill-timed (laughs). I’ll give you an example. Nowadays, action films work a lot. A lot of people asked me to do an action film. If I wanted, I could have done an action film. But I wanted to do just this film kyunki yeh kahaani mere khoon ke andar ghus gayi thi. Hence, even I get tensed because sab action dekhna chaha rahe hai aur pata nahin meri kaunsi film aa rahi hai! Would people be interested?”

During the Taare Zameen Par fan meetup on June 2, Aamir Khan gave one more example saying, “I made a film called Ghajini (2008). You guys must have thought that since it was a mainstream film, it was expected to be a success. But that was not the case. Uss time pe action films nahin chal rahi thi. I was told, ‘The era of action film is over 2-3 years ago. Aur tumhari action film ab aa rahi hai’!”

Sitaare Zameen Par releases in cinemas on June 20.

Also Read: Team Sitaare Zameen Par to come under one roof for a musical night at Aamir Khan’s place on 6th June!

More Pages: Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.