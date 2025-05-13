Ajay Devgn voices the iconic Mr. Han, and Yug Devgan makes his debut as Li Fong in the Hindi dub of Karate Kid: Legends, releasing May 30.

Sony Pictures brings Ajay Devgn and son Yug Devgan together for Hindi version of Karate Kid: Legends

Sony Pictures Entertainment India has brought together Ajay Devgn and his son, Yug Devgan, for their first-ever collaboration on a major Hollywood franchise. The duo lent their voices to the Hindi version of Karate Kid: Legends, which releases in theatres across India on May 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Ajay Devgn voiced the iconic character Mr. Han, originally portrayed by Jackie Chan, while Yug made his debut as Li Fong, the film’s lead character originally played by Ben Wang. This marks Ajay Devgn’s first-ever voiceover for an international film.

Their real-life bond added depth to the film’s central theme, the relationship between a mentor and his protégé. Yug lent his voice to help introduce the Karate Kid franchise to a new generation of Indian audiences.

Set in New York City, Karate Kid: Legends follows kung fu prodigy Li Fong as he adjusts to life in a new school, forges unexpected bonds, and is drawn into an intense showdown with a local karate champion. Under the guidance of his teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and the legendary Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery, courage, and growth.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Karate Kid: Legends in theatres on May 30, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

