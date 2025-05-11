Among the many members of the Indian film industry were Aamir Khan and his production house who mourned the loss of legendary makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad after he passed away in Mumbai on Saturday. Known for his exceptional work across Hindi, Marathi, and South Indian cinema, Gaikwad’s contribution to Indian cinema has been hailed as nothing short of transformative. His final rites were reportedly held at Shivaji Park in Dadar, where close friends, colleagues, and fans gathered to bid farewell to one of the finest artists in the industry.

Aamir Khan Productions releases statement mourning the demise of makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad

Aamir Khan Productions, with whom Gaikwad collaborated on multiple successful projects, paid a heartfelt tribute on X (formerly Twitter). The post read, “It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye to the legendary make-up artist Vikram Gaikwad. I had the pleasure of working with him in films like Dangal, PK and Rang De Basanti, to name a few. He was a true master of his craft and his work transformed many actors into unforgettable characters that will live forever on screen. Heartfelt condolences to the family from me, and everyone at AKP… We will miss you Dada.”



Apart from the film industry, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also expressed his condolences and acknowledged Gaikwad’s vast contribution to the world of cinema and theatre. He posted on X (a portion of the translated message), “With Vikram Gaikwad’s passing, we have lost an accomplished artist whose contribution to Indian cinema and theatre is immeasurable. On behalf of myself and the Shiv Sena party, I offer heartfelt tributes.”

रुपेरी पडद्यावर व्यक्तिरेखा जिवंत करणारा जादुगार हरपला! राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार विजेते सुप्रसिद्ध रंगभूषाकार विक्रम गायकवाड यांचे आज दुःखद निधन झालं. त्यांच्या जाण्याने रंगभूषेतून पडद्यावर व्यक्तिरेखा जिवंत करणारा एक जादुगार आपल्यातून निघून गेला आहे. रंगभूषाकार म्हणून 'सरदार' या… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) May 10, 2025



Gaikwad, a National Award-winning makeup artist, was widely respected for his meticulous attention to detail and ability to bring characters to life on screen. Some of his most acclaimed work featured in films include Ponniyin Selvan, ’83, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, O Kadhal Kanmani, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Apart from Bollywood, Gaikwad was a highly respected name in Marathi cinema and theatre, having shaped the visual identities of numerous historical and contemporary characters portrayed on screen.

His passing marks the end of an era in the world of Indian makeup artistry. As tributes continue to pour in from all corners of the industry, one thing is certain — Vikram Gaikwad’s legacy will live on through the unforgettable characters he helped create and the generations of artists he inspired.

