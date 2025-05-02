Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is gearing up for release and is a spiritual sequel to his acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. Fans are eagerly awaiting the new film, expecting another heartfelt and inspiring story. The original film launched Darsheel Safary and touched hearts with its sensitive portrayal of a child with dyslexia. Darsheel’s performance was widely acclaimed for its innocence and emotional depth. Now, Sitaare Zameen Par aims to recreate that magic, this time introducing 10 talented new child actors.

Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par to launch 10 child actors

This film will introduce fresh faces in a heartwarming and challenging story. With Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan continues his legacy of meaningful cinema, focusing on children’s journeys and struggles, much like the emotional impact of Taare Zameen Par. Audiences have been eagerly awaiting the trailer release of the film, which was postponed as a mark of respect for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Sitaare Zameen Par follows a man’s emotional journey as he connects with children who see the world differently, leading him to confront his own flaws.

Sitaare Zameen Par promises to be a moving blend of inspiration, growth, and rediscovery. Aamir Khan returns after two years with Sitaare Zameen Par, a heartwarming tale directed by R. S. Prasanna under Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Aamir, Darsheel Safary, and Genelia Deshmukh in pivotal roles.

