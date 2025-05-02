JioHotstar has released the trailer for Hai Junoon – Dream. Dare. Dominate, a drama series that follows intense rivalries, big ambitions, and the battle for the GOAT's trophy. Directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Jio Creative Labs, the show is created by Aditya Bhat and features a diverse ensemble cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Boman Irani, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam, Priyank Sharma, and several promising newcomers.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh star in intense dance battle drama Hai Junoon, trailer out now

Set in the energetic environment of Anderson’s College in Mumbai, the series explores the competitive world of dance and music battles. It follows Sebi (Sumedh Mudgalkar), an underdog who puts together a crew called The Misfits, mentored by the determined Jacquline Fernandez. They go up against the college’s elite group, the Supersonics, led by Gagan Ahuja (Neil Nitin Mukesh), who’s driven by legacy and reputation. As ambitions, identities, and loyalties are tested, the stage is set for a compelling showdown.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who plays the character of Gagan Ahuja said, “As someone who has grown up around music and cinema, I’ve always believed in the power of great sound to be an integral part our storytelling. But what Hai Junoon offers is something truly unique — a full-blown musical universe, an experience like never before in the Web world. With 40 incredible tracks, it’s not just the biggest album of the year, it’s a movement. Every song pushes the narrative forward and adds depth to the characters blending seamlessly into its screenplay. Being part of a GRAND SHOW like this — where music is not a forced attraction, but the very heartbeat of the story — has been creatively exhilarating. It’s the kind of Show that reminds you why you fell in love with cinema in the first place.”

Jacqueline Fernandez, who plays Pearl Saldhana said, “Pearl is a fascinating character , glamorous and assertive on the outside, yet deeply vulnerable underneath. To portray her authentically, I had to unlearn a lot of my trained dance instincts and adapt to a rawer, emotionally-driven style of performance. That journey was tough, but also liberating. The physicality, the emotional depth, the narrative arc, it all demanded a part of me I hadn’t tapped into before. Collaborating with such a passionate team made the process incredibly fulfilling. I truly believe JioHotstar is ushering in a new age of bold and fresh storytelling, and I’m proud to be part of this exciting era."

Sumedh Mudgalkar, who plays Sebi said, “Sebi (Subhash Mhatre) is more than just a character, he’s a symbol of every outsider who dares to dream. Coming from humble beginnings, he refuses to accept that belonging to a certain legacy is the only path to greatness. His fight is deeply personal, at the same time he is vulnerable and learns everything he needs to along the way, his experiences are his source of guidance, such things and more elements in the script made me resonate with the character in ways I didn’t expect. Learning new dance styles, pushing my physical limits, and emotionally connecting with Sebi’s pain, hustle, and passion made this role transformative. Sharing the screen with incredible artists like Jacqueline pushed me to deliver my absolute best. Dance and music are just one aspect of the show, this show is m more than a competition, it’s about courage, belief, problems we all go through, struggles we would resonate with, breaking barriers, and the fire to build a bigger life. All the characters have their own separate arc, different struggles, different learnings, different motives behind their dreams which is what we see in our day to day lives.

Siddharth Nigam, who plays the character of Bikram said, “People have always associated me with dance, but in Hai Junoon, I got the chance to explore a whole new side of my creativity, that's music. Learning to sing for the role was both exciting and intimidating, and I spent hours in vocal workshops to make sure I brought depth and honesty to Bikram. This show gave me the platform to break out of the mold and show a more versatile version of myself. And honestly, the energy on set was so infectious — we were like one big family, feeding off each other’s passion and drive”.

Priyank Sharma, who essays the role of Kush expressed his excitement stating, “Dance is my first love, and playing a dancer felt like returning to my roots. But what made this journey unique was being able to mentor some of my co-stars during rehearsals. We built genuine friendships through the process, and that bond translates beautifully on screen. Hai Junoon isn’t just about perfect choreography, it’s about soul, struggle, and self-expression. It’s a celebration of the artist in all of us, and I’m thrilled audiences will finally get to experience that on JioHotstar.”

Abhishek Sharma said, “Directing Hai Junoon felt like going back to those chaotic, beautiful college days when every emotion was dialed up to a hundred—whether it was love, rivalry, ambition, or heartbreak. This story comes from that raw, unfiltered place we’ve all been in, where we’re trying to figure out who we are and where we belong. Each character, each scene holds a piece of that journey. And I have to say, the cast didn’t just act—they lived it. Their honesty lit up every frame. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built, and deeply grateful to JioHotstar for giving us the space to tell this story the way it deserves to be told—loud, passionate, and unapologetically real.”

Hai Junoon – Dream. Dare. Dominate begins streaming on 16th May 2025, exclusively on JioHotstar, bringing a story of music, dance, and ambition to the screen.

