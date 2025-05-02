BREAKING: Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision at WAVES 2025, Lyca Group (UK-Europe) and Mahaveer Jain Films partner to produce 9 Indian Feature Films for Global Audiences

UK & Europe-based Lyca Group’s production arm Lyca Productions which produced big budget films like 2.0 (2018) with Rajnikanth, Ponniyin Selvan I & II with Mani Ratnam, and Mahaveer Jain Films, inspired by Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for elevating Indian storytelling on the global entertainment stage, have announced a strategic partnership to produce 9 such impactful films over the next 3 years.

This collaboration aligns with Honourable Prime Minister’s WAVES initiative to establish India as a worldwide content creation hub.

Lyca Group Chairman Dr. Allirajah Subaskaran along with Mahaveer Jain met and expressed the commitment to Information & Broadcasting Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnav, Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Phadnavis and Minister of State Information & Boardcasting Dr. L. Murugan at the WAVES Summit.

SubasKaran & Mahaveer Jain jointly stated, “India is truly fortunate to have such a visionary, dynamic and sensitive PM. It’s indeed the best time to take India’s rich culture, philosophies and wisdom to the world with cinematic brilliance and spread more love, compassion and oneness with powerful content.”

They further said, “These films are a small way to express our gratitude to Honourable PM Modi who is working tirelessly & brilliantly to make India and the World a better place for generations to come.”

The Lyca Group, a diversified multinational corporation operating across telecommunications, healthcare, travel, entertainment, and other sectors in 23 countries.

Mahaveer Jain Films, known for Uunchai (2022) with Rajshri productions has upcoming projects including Naagzilla with Karan Johar starring Kartik Aaryan, an international thriller with Siddharth Anand featuring Vikrant Massey as Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a rooted friendship film with Imtiaz Ali and a biopic on Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand.

