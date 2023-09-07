comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios join hands for Laapataa Ladies with Kiran Rao set to direct; film set to release on January 5, 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios join hands for Laapataa Ladies with Kiran Rao set to direct; film set to release on January 5, 2024

en Bollywood News Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios join hands for Laapataa Ladies with Kiran Rao set to direct; film set to release on January 5, 2024

Laapataa Ladies will also be screened at the grand premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8th, well ahead of its release.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao join hands again for Rao’s directorial, Laapataa Ladies, presented by Jio Studios, which is all set to hit the screens on 5th January 2024. Kiran is all set to make a comeback as a director after over a decade with the feature film, after her directorial debut, Dhobi Ghat. The makers of the upcoming film earlier gave an exciting glimpse into the world of this comedy-drama, well-studded with a quirky narrative, hilarious dialogues, and a talented cast. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles.

Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios join hands for Laapataa Ladies with Kiran Rao set to direct; film set to release on January 5, 2024

Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios join hands for Laapataa Ladies with Kiran Rao set to direct; film set to release on January 5, 2024

While the audience has been eagerly waiting for its release, the makers have finally confirmed the release date of the film as the 5th of January, 2024. Laapataa Ladies will also be screened at the grand premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8th, well ahead of its release.

Set in 2001, in rural parts of India, Laapataa Ladies follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train.

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan inks a multi-film deal with Jio Studios; includes Rajkumar Santoshi’s next & Ujjwal Nikam biopic

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

