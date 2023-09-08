Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan have all recently invested in new office spaces in Mumbai. The three actors purchased properties in the Signature Tower, a 28-storey commercial building in the Oshiwara area of Andheri, each making individual acquisitions totaling Rs 47.82 crore.

Mr Bachchan opted for four units on the 21st floor, investing Rs 7.18 crore in each, with the purchase encompassing units 2101, 2102, 2103, and 2104. This acquisition also included an impressive twelve-car parking space. His cumulative office space spans 7,620 sq ft, with a stamp duty of Rs 1.72 crore registered on September 1.

Sara Ali Khan, in the name of Sara Sultan and Amrita Singh, secured unit 402 on the fourth floor, sealing the deal at Rs 9 crore. This transaction, dated July 11, came with three valuable car parking spaces and a stamp duty of Rs 41.01 lakh.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan acquired unit 403 on September 4, spending Rs 10.9 crore, with a stamp duty of Rs 47.55 lakh attached to his purchase.

It's noteworthy that Amitabh Bachchan's agreement is with Veer Savarkar Projects Ltd, the official promoter of the Signature building on the MahaRERA portal. In contrast, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan purchased their office spaces from Aishwarya Property and Estates Pvt Ltd, a company promoted by Anand Pandit and his wife, Roopa Pandit. The three stars have independently secured office spaces with identical built-up areas of 2,099 sq ft and carpet area of 1,905 sq ft on various floors.

