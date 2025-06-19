36 Stars, no location: Ahmed Khan on why Welcome to the Jungle hit a roadblock; clears air on money rumours

Amid growing speculation about financial troubles surrounding producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s ambitious film Welcome to the Jungle, director Ahmed Khan has spoken exclusively to this writer about the real reason behind the film’s delay.

“We’ve already shot two lengthy schedules. We were supposed to shoot in Kashmir in June for a third, long schedule. That would have brought us close to completing the film. But then the Pahalgam tragedy happened. The Kashmir schedule had to be cancelled,” reveals Ahmed.

The team is now exploring alternative locations.

“It could be any similar hinterland. We may shoot in Kullu or Himachal Pradesh. But going back to Kashmir is not feasible. We have to plan the schedule from scratch in another location. Coordinating the dates of thirty-six actors again is no small task. We’re working on it,” he says.

As for reports of financial trouble and non-payment on the sets, Ahmed clarifies, “I have no idea about that. All financial matters are handled by the producer, Firoz Nadiadwala.”

