British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has confirmed that he has recorded a Hindi track for an upcoming Shah Rukh Khan film, sparking a wave of speculation online. The revelation came in a behind-the-scenes video shared during the making of his latest single ‘Sapphire,’ which already featured a surprise cameo from the Bollywood superstar himself.

Is Ed Sheeran making his Bollywood singing debut in Shah Rukh Khan’s King? Here’s what we know!

While the name of the film hasn’t been officially announced, fans are convinced that the project in question is King — Shah Rukh Khan’s next big theatrical release, directed by Siddharth Anand. The project has remained tightly under wraps since its announcement, but Sheeran’s comments and the recent developments around ‘Sapphire’ are now being viewed as strong indicators of a deeper collaboration.

After Ed Sheeran posted a behind-the-scenes video on his YouTube channel, a fan noticed a short segment where he’s seen recording the Punjabi version of his song 'Sapphire' with Arijit Singh. A fan club later shared this clip on Instagram, writing, “Can’t wait for the full Punjabi version! Check out the BTS on Ed’s YouTube channel. Ed mentioned a Hindi version too—so now I’m not sure if the other version is in Hindi or Punjabi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aline - Ed Sheeran Fanaccount ???? (@teddy.is.the.only.one)

Ed Sheeran himself replied to the post and cleared the confusion. He wrote, “The Hindi song is for a Bollywood movie that Shah Rukh Khan is doing. This is the Punjabi version of Sapphire with Arijit. I’m just doing all languages at this point.”

It’s worth noting that Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in ‘Sapphire’ has already stirred considerable buzz. The video also features Indian playback singer Arijit Singh.

This isn’t Ed Sheeran’s first brush with India. He recently got a Punjabi tattoo that says "Neelam," which translates to "sapphire" in English. During his recent tour in India, Sheeran mentioned how much he enjoys the vibrancy of Indian music, and there’s growing chatter that he might explore more collaborations within Indian cinema in the future.

King, which also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and others, is the only Shah Rukh Khan project actively in production at the moment. The film has been billed as a gritty action drama and marks Suhana’s theatrical debut following her OTT entry with The Archies.

As for the Hindi song itself, details remain under wraps. It is unclear whether it will be part of the King soundtrack, a promotional crossover, or even a separate single linked to the film’s marketing campaign. Given the speculative nature of these developments, neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Siddharth Anand has officially confirmed the association. However, the timing of the song’s recording, Sheeran’s statement, and the visuals from the ‘Sapphire’ BTS video all seem to point in one direction.

While fans wait for an official confirmation, the idea of a Sheeran-Khan musical crossover continues to dominate discussions online. If the speculation proves true, this could be one of the most unique global collaborations Bollywood has seen in recent years.

Also Read: Ed Sheeran gives special mention to Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh in his “Sapphire dumpington” post: “Love that guy so much”

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.