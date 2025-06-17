According to sources, many actors are considering to drop out while others hold on, hoping to complete the much-awaited comedy caper.

The multi-starrer comedy film Welcome To the Jungle, the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise, has reportedly hit a rough patch. According to a Pinkvilla report, the big-budget entertainer has been plagued by financial and logistical hurdles, leading to multiple shoot cancellations over the past several months.

“Around two to three schedules of Welcome to the Jungle have been cancelled over the last six months, leaving the actors and their teams confused about the prospects. The actors have been allotting dates for the shoot to producer Firoz Nadiadwala, and the same have been cancelled at the last minute due to logistical and financial issues. These last-minute cancellations have left the actors sitting at home during the aforementioned period,” a source was quoted as saying.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast including Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, and Raveena Tandon, among others. However, Bollywood Hungama recently reported that Sanjay Dutt, who was initially expected to be part of the lineup, is no longer associated with the project.

The delays have not only affected the actors’ schedules but also led to significant frustration and financial loss. “The film has been on floors for over a year and a half now. There are also issues of non-payment of dues to the actors and their staff. Some of the originally cast actors have exited the project, while others are still supporting it out of love for the franchise. They all believe that Welcome is a beloved franchise and are willing to adjust their dates to help complete Welcome to the Jungle,” the source further added.

While the Welcome franchise remains a fan-favorite, the behind-the-scenes troubles of its third installment are beginning to cast a shadow over its prospects. “Initially, every actor was excited, but the repeated cancellations have become frustrating. It not only results in wasted time for the actors but also monetary loss, as the same dates could have been allotted to other films or brand commitments. Housefull 5, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, also had a large ensemble cast, but the shoot planning was seamless. On the contrary, the scheduling for Welcome to the Jungle, produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, has been inconsistent,” the insider revealed.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To the Jungle was announced with much fanfare and is being positioned as a high-octane action-comedy adventure. However, with production delays and cast changes now grabbing headlines, it remains to be seen when (or if) the film will wrap up and hit theatres.

