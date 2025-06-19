Son Of Sardaar 2 FIRST look out: Ajay Devgn stands tall on battle tanks, channel commanding avatar in yellow turban

Hold onto your pagdis, because Jassi is back with double the dhamaka and double the masti! The wait is finally over. After a blockbuster run with the first film, Ajay Devgn returns with the much-anticipated sequel, Son of Sardaar 2, ready to bring the house down!

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role as Jassi in Son of Sardaar 2, set to explode onto the big screen on July 25, 2025. Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, A Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited production, Son of Sardar 2 is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande. Produced by N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja, and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. Son Of Sardaar 2 is releasing on July 25, 2025.

Ajay Devgn’s look in the poster of Son of Sardaar 2 captures a bold and larger-than-life presence. Dressed in a sleek black leather jacket paired with dark trousers and a white shirt, Ajay exudes confidence and charisma. His signature intense expression is complemented by a bright yellow turban, adding a traditional yet striking element to his appearance. Posing atop two military tanks, with one foot planted on each, he stands tall and commanding, reinforcing the tagline “The Return of the Sardaar.” The overall styling blends rugged masculinity with a touch of flamboyance, setting the tone for an action-packed, entertaining sequel.

Interestingly, Son Of Sardaar 2 will be clashing with Maddock Films' Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

