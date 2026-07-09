Evil Dead Burn (English) Movie Review: EVIL DEAD BURN relies more on gore and bloodshed.

Evil Dead Burn (English) Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan

Director: Sébastien Vaniček

Evil Dead Burn Movie Review Synopsis:

EVIL DEAD BURN is the story of a dysfunctional family trapped in a hellish nightmare. Alice (Souheila Yacoub) is married to William (George Pullar), and the two meet at a pub to celebrate the birthday of William’s brother Joseph (Hunter Doohan). Alice and William have a fight, following which William leaves in anger. He dies after his car meets with an accident. Unknown to Alice, Joseph, Joseph’s girlfriend Thya (Luciane Buchanan) and William’s parents, William was killed by a Deadite. His funeral is held at a church in a small village, where William’s family owns a farmhouse. Things begin to go wrong at the funeral itself, and soon, the family reunion turns deadly as the members attempt to kill each other. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Evil Dead Burn Movie Story Review:

Sébastien Vaniček and Florent Bernard's story has a lot of promise. However, Sébastien Vaniček and Florent Bernard's screenplay fails to entice because the focus is more on the gore than horror. The dialogues are conversational and this time, there’s scope for humour.

Sébastien Vaniček's direction is okay. To give credit where it’s due, a few scenes are nail-biting. The scene in the chimney, for instance, is imaginative. The series was primarily known for raising laughs along with the scares. However, the last two parts skipped this aspect and focused more on the horror element. EVIL DEAD BURN brings humour back to the series, and it helps ease the tension in the otherwise dark and gloomy film.

On the other hand, the gore goes to another level this time. Audiences today are used to watching excessive violence. Yet, many might still be put off by the amount of violence shown in the film. In fact, expect some viewers to even walk out midway. Agreed, the series has always been known for a tremendous amount of bloodshed. But in the earlier films, the gore was balanced with moments that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. EVIL DEAD BURN, however, attempts to shock the audience with gore rather than induce real tension. A better balance was needed, and that’s where the makers falter.

Evil Dead Burn Movie Review Performances:

Souheila Yacoub has the titular part and performs ably. George Pullar leaves a mark in a small role. Hunter Doohan gets his act right as a cowardly man. Luciane Buchanan puts up a convincing scary act. Tandi Wright (Susan; mother) and Tandi Wright (Edgar; father) rock the show with their performances. Maude Davey (Polly) delivers the best performance in the film.

Evil Dead Burn movie music and other technical aspects:

Double Danger's music tries to add to the fear factor. Philip Lozano's cinematography is impressive. The one-shot scene stands out; however, it comes at a point when the viewer may have already lost interest in the film. Nick Connor's production design is a bit unconvincing; the house looks deliberately run-down and doesn't come across as an authentic residence. Sarah Voon's costumes are realistic. Maxime Caro's editing is fair.

Evil Dead Burn Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, EVIL DEAD BURN relies more on gore and bloodshed than on shocking the audience with genuinely nail-biting scenes. At the box office, it may find some takers due to the popularity of the series. However, mixed word of mouth, competition from new and holdover releases, and major opposition next week in the form of THE ODYSSEY will prove detrimental.