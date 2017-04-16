Ranbir Kapoor snapped post his dance rehearsals Bollywood Hungama News Network 0 Comments 0 Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Tags : Parties and Events, Ranbir Kapoor You might also like Badshah rehearsing for ‘Dabangg Tour… 4 Photos Celebrations for the National Award winning film… 27 Photos Richa Chadda graces IIFA’s ‘Voting… 6 Photos Malaika Arora Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Sussanne Khan… 6 Photos Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani snapped post their… 6 Photos Sonakshi Sinha, Jahnavi Kapoor and others snapped… 5 Photos