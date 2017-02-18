Malaika Arora Khan launches Satya Paul’s Spring-Summer 17 collection

  • 0
  • 0
Malaika Arora Khan launches Satya Paul's Spring-Summer 17 collection
Tags : , , ,

You might also like

Twinkle Khanna and Aarav Kumar snapped post a movie screening at PVR Juhu

Twinkle Khanna and Aarav Kumar snapped post a…

4 Photos
Newbie Sidhant Gupta snapped in Andheri

Newbie Sidhant Gupta snapped in Andheri

6 Photos
Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay's wedding reception in Mumbai

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay’s…

16 Photos
Malaika Arora Khan launches Satya Paul's Spring-Summer 17 collection

Malaika Arora Khan launches Satya Paul’s…

5 Photos
Sussanne Roshan graces Indian Design Expo 2017

Sussanne Roshan graces Indian Design Expo 2017

5 Photos
Deepika Padukone arrives back from NYFW

Deepika Padukone arrives back from NYFW

6 Photos
Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification