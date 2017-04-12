Watch: Ranbir Kapoor’s imitation of Sanjay Dutt’s trademark walk is on point!

Ranbir Kapoor has undergone tremendous physical transformation for his next film which is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. We have seen the glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor’s looks from the 90s era as well while he filmed Sanjay Dutt’s younger days in the industry.

OnTuesday, Ranbir Kapoor stunned everyone at the Lokmat Awards in Mumbai where he was awarded the outstanding entertainer at the event. Ranbir Kapoor was also one of the panelists with Alia Bhatt where they discussed several aspects of the film industry. He talked about his upcoming films including the most anticipated Sanjay Dutt biopic. While talking on the panel, he was asked whether he could showcase any traits of Sanjay Dutt. He stood up to his trademark walk and nailed every bit.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Dutt biopic stars Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal. Besides this, he is will be seen in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos alongside Katrina Kaif in July 2017.