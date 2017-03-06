Watch: A glimpse of the Munna Michael’s climax

Being Tiger Shroff’s first dance drama film, Munna Michael is riding high on expectations. The actor has been tirelessly working for the same even amidst his birthday and now with the eight day climax sequence of the film being shot Tiger continues to prep even more rigorously. A set similar to Delhi-Agra express highway has been created near Vasai, a distant suburb in the outskirts of Mumbai and here’s a video of Tiger’s practice.

Reportedly, Tiger has been practicing some kicks and punches for a high octane stunt during the climax of the film and the producer of the film, Viki Rajani recently took to social media to share the video of the same. Known for his adrenaline pumping action sequences and smooth dance moves, Munna Michael will explore all these sides of the actor.

On the other hand, the makers decided to keep this shooting under wraps but according to Sabbir, fan clubs of Tiger or Tigerians as they like to call themselves got a whiff of the same. They not just visited the sets but with the villagers around now being aware of the shoot because of which the situation has turned a tad bit chaotic. Sabbir also revealed that they are expecting the mob to increase in the next couple of days.

As for Munna Michael, the film marks the debut of Niddhi Agrewal and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ronit Roy among others. The film is said to be in its final schedule with the last one to be shot in Delhi. Besides that the makers will also shoot a song in Mumbai.